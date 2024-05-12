Parents arrested for killing their daughter for ‘honour’

LAHORE - The Virtual Women Police Station has taken swift action in a case of honor killing, arresting the parents of a young girl who was murdered in the Barki area.

A citizen reported the girl’s murder to the Virtual Women Police Station without revealing her identity. The girl’s family had attempted to hide her murder as a heart attack. However, a female citizen came forward and reported that the girl had been murdered by her own family. The Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched police to the scene, who took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem. The police arrested the parents on suspicion, who later confessed to murdering their own daughter during the investigation.

The spokesperson for PSCA stated that the Virtual Women Police Station plays a vital role in providing protection to women, and women can share their problems with it without revealing their names and addresses, with complete confidentiality and trust. “We are committed to providing justice and supporting women in need,” it added.

7 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan

The district administration, during a crackdown on non-compliance with the newly revised price for roti Rs 15 has arrested seven individuals and registered 10 cases over price-related violations. During the last 24 hours, 933 roti and naan points were inspected out of which 877 points were selling bread on official prices, while violations were reported at 56 points.

The enforcement teams have fined Rs 80,000 to tandoors over selling roti and naan at high prices.

The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.

The crackdown follows the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The approved rates have been set at Rs15 for a 100-gram roti. The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.