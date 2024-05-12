The Battle of Cable Street in 1936 was a clash between anti-fascist protesters and British Union of Fascists (BUF) in London’s East End. Thousands of residents, alongside Jewish and socialist groups, thwarted the BUF’s attempt to march through their neighborhood, halting fascism’s rise in Britain. The event symbolized unity against hate and oppression, inspiring solidarity movements worldwide. Today, Cable Street’s legacy serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against bigotry and extremism. It underscores the importance of standing up to fascism, racism, and xenophobia, promoting inclusivity, diversity, and social justice in our communities, now more relevant than ever.