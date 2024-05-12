People protest against police failure to recover kidnapped bank officials

KANDHKOT - undreds of people blocked the Indus highway to record their protest demonstration against police for failure in recovering of five Bank officials of First Micro Finnance Bank (FMFB) kandhkot branch who had been kidnapped some days back within the precinct of Ghouspur police station.

According to details, family members, locals, civil society, Bank officials and relatives of all captives staged a sit-in on saturday afternoon where they were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding immediate recovery of the captives. They also burnt tyres and wooden desks and shouted slogans against the district police for failing the protect the life and the property of the citizens.

The demonstrators namely Aftab Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Abdul Rahman, zulfiqar Ali and others told to newsmen that even after passage of one month police had not managed to recover abductees namely Altaf Ahemd golo, Farman langah, Gulab Dahani, Mohammad Aalm golo and shahnawaz Nasirani. Due to blockade, A large number of vehicles were seen standing in long queues along both sides of the road due to which worst taffic jam have been witnessed. Later the area police arrived at spot and negotiated to protestors and assured them for safe and early recovery of their dear ones. It is pertinent to add here that last for two to three months the law and order situation has become abysmal since kidnapping for ransom, robberies , thefts and murders due to tribal clashes are on the rise and police have failed miserably to control the crime that shows inefficiency and incompetence of police to secure the precious lives of citizens even various political and religious parties have condemned the recent spat of crimes. They demanded from IGP Sindh and DIGP Larkana to recover the abductees and initiate operation against outlaws. Since they expressed their no confidence in current police administration of Kashmore district and demanded to speed up offensive against outlaws. On other hands, a five years old Ayaz Pathan who was kidnapped some couple days back within the precinct of Kandhkot police station reunited with their family last night.