PIA flight delayed at Dubai airport after reports of smoke from plane

A PIA flight from Dubai to Islamabad was delayed for some time following reports that smoke was billowing from the plane.

An emergency was declared around the national flag carrier and a thorough inspection was conducted in and outside the plane.

It was revealed that the smell of smoke came from the area where food items are kept and smoke was billowing from that place.

Firefighters and ambulances were called to avoid any an untoward incident.

After a complete checking, the plane was declared clear from any fault. Then it departed from Dubai Airport to Islamabad.