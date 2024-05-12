PIA set to resume direct flights to Paris next month, UK in August

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is gearing up to resume direct flights to Paris next month and the United Kingdom from August 14, marking a significant development after four years. The announcement comes as a boon for Pakistanis residing in the UK and Europe, offering them convenient and direct connectivity to their homeland. A PIA spokesman said that the airlines would receive phase-wise permission from the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) this month. As soon as the permission is granted, the PIA would resume services to Paris next month. He added that the PIA had expedited repair work on its 777 aircraft fleet to ensure compliance with safety standards and operational readiness for European and UK routes. According to the spokesman, currently PIA boasts seven 777 aircrafts in operation, with plans to introduce two more planes into service within the next two months. He further said the PIA had air service agreements with a staggering 97 countries, facilitating seamless travel and trade links worldwide. Furthermore, a meeting of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s review board regarding the lifting of the ban on European flights of Pakistani airlines, including PIA, will be held on May 14 (Tuesday). A high-level delegation led by the aviation secretary will leave for Brussels today (Sunday) to participate in the meeting. Reports on audits of important sectors of civil aviation and PIA would be presented in the IASA review board meeting. The Civil Aviation Authority has also successfully passed the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Universal Aviation Security Audit.