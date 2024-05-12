Sunday, May 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police nab eight anti-social elements, seize drugs

Our Staff Reporter
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police have apprehended eight individuals deemed as anti-social elements. They have been charged under relevant laws and subsequently incarcerated. Among those detained are three alleged drug peddlers identified as Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Tufail, and Ali, who were apprehended from different locations.

   The police confiscated over 2 kg of charas from their possession. Additionally, Jand Police arrested Javed Masih in connection with a dishonoured cheque case. Similarly, Fatehjang police apprehended Arshad Mehmood and Danish Ali for their purported involvement in stealing timber and fish from a local fish farm.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024