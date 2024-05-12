Police nab eight anti-social elements, seize drugs

ATTOCK - Police have apprehended eight individuals deemed as anti-social elements. They have been charged under relevant laws and subsequently incarcerated. Among those detained are three alleged drug peddlers identified as Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Tufail, and Ali, who were apprehended from different locations.

The police confiscated over 2 kg of charas from their possession. Additionally, Jand Police arrested Javed Masih in connection with a dishonoured cheque case. Similarly, Fatehjang police apprehended Arshad Mehmood and Danish Ali for their purported involvement in stealing timber and fish from a local fish farm.