Sunday, May 12, 2024
Police seize arms cache from smugglers on motorway

Israr Ahmad
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Pirwadhai police claimed to have seized a significant arms cache and thousands of bullets from two alleged smugglers on the motorway on Saturday.  A case has been registered against the two suspected smugglers identified as Tariq and Abdul Haseeb at Police Station Pirwadhai. Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Faisal Salim stated that the Pirwadhai police officials spotted a suspicious vehicle during snap checking and discovered a large cache of illegal arms and ammunition hidden tactfully in the vehicle. The police captured two suspected smugglers and incarcerated them. They seized 50 pistols of 30 bore, 4 Kalashnikovs, 8 rifles, 2 MP5 rifles, 4800 bullets, 100 cartridges, and 135 magazines from the possession of the suspected smugglers. “The accused were smuggling the huge cache of arms and ammunition from KPK to Rawalpindi when Pirwadhai police intercepted the smuggling attempt,” he said.

Balochistan unites against terrorism after press club president’s tragic death

RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa and CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the efforts of Pirwadhai police and SHO SI Syed Sibtain Shah.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

