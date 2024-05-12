Sunday, May 12, 2024
Rain spoils Ghani Glass’ campaign as HEC qualifies for final

Staff Reporter
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Higher Education Commission (HEC) advanced to the final of President’s Cup Grade-I 2023-24 as their semifinal against Ghani Glass was hit by rain at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday. HEC required 278 runs off 195 balls with nine wickets in hand when the play was called off due to rain. HEC’s qualification to the final was decided based on their second position on the points table at the end of the round-robin stage, above Ghani Glass’ third position. Earlier in the day, HEC’s bid to bowl first backfired despite landing an early blow as southpaw Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir came out all guns blazing. The duo put on an aggressive 148-run second-wicket stand off 124 balls. Sharjeel dampened HEC’s spirits by hitting twelve boundaries and six maximums during his 67-ball stay in the middle, accumulating 105 runs. Tayyab kept the Ghani Glass’ innings intact on his way to scoring 107 off 117 balls with the help of 12 fours and a solitary six. Usama Mir bludgeoned five maximums and two fours, taking only 22 balls to notch an unbeaten 51, as HEC racked up 392-8 in their 50 overs. Ghani Glass’ Waseem Akram and Shahid Aziz bagged three wickets each and Aqib Liaqat got two.

Train crash in Argentine capital sends nearly 60 to hospitals

Staff Reporter

