RDA task force demolishes site offices of illegal housing society

Rawalpindi - The Task Force of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted an operation against the illegal housing society Rudn Enclave, demolishing site offices, light poles, and sculptures, as informed by a spokesman on Saturday. Compliance with the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee guides the Task Force’s significant operations against illegal housing schemes. In a recent operation against the Ruden Enclave scheme in Mouza Budhial, Rawalpindi, the Task Force demolished illegal infrastructure.

This operation is supervised by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, the Director General (DG) RDA, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

DG RDA Kinza Murtaza stated that, following the Commissioner’s instructions, operations against all illegal societies will continue vigorously to prevent fraud and exploitation of citizens through illegal housing schemes. Emphasizing that complaints from the public regarding illegal occupation of land by housing scheme owners have been noted, strict actions will be taken against those resorting to forceful land grabs.

RDA regularly issues press releases to keep the public informed and advises citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes. Instead, they are encouraged to visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) and transact only with approved housing schemes.

Previous notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of the Ruden Enclave scheme to cease illegal advertisements, bookings, and development.

Despite these warnings, the owners were found operating booking offices for the illegal scheme, in violation of regulations. The joint operation team, comprising officials from the RDA, the Police Station Saddar Beroni, and representatives from the District Administration, conducted the operation.

This included Director MP&TE RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Deputy Director PHATA, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Assistant Director Planning RDA, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, along with other team members.