Renowned American folk band ‘Raining Jane’ inspires music fans in Karachi

KARACHI - Renowned American folk/pop band ‘Raining Jane’ captivated fans in Karachi with their mesmerizing performances at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. The Karachi Arts Council hosted one such workshop where ‘Raining Jane’ shared their musical expertise with 50 children from Lyari, reported a private news channel. During the workshop, the band introduced the youngsters to the world of folk music, offering encouragement and providing musical instruments along with valuable guidance. The band’s visit to Pakistan spanned two weeks, during which they engaged with music enthusiasts across the country. In a touching gesture, they concluded their performance by singing the Pakistani nation’s beloved anthem, ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’, leaving the audience in awe.

Reflecting on their experience, Mai Bloomfield member of Raining Jane expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality they received in Pakistan. The genuine affection and happiness of the people left a lasting impression on the band members, she said.