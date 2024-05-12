Sunday, May 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Revamping of OWFC in progress

APP
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   On the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the revamping of the One Window Facilitation Centre (OWFC) in the federal capital is progressing rapidly. Counters at the One Window Operations directorate are now operational from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, providing extended hours for the convenience of the general public, said a news release. This extension in operational timing will allow citizens to visit authorities at their convenience, particularly for property transfer and other cases. The instructions have been issued to introduce Information Technology reforms at the One Window Operations to create a corporate sector environment within the facility. The aim is to simplify procedures and associated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enhance user experience. Once fully revamped, the centre will offer state-of-the-art facilities, enabling residents to easily access information and services in a streamlined and efficient manner.

Balochistan unites against terrorism after press club president’s tragic death

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024