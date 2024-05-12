Sunday, May 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SA Gardens, Wapda advance to National Challenge Cup final

SA Gardens, Wapda advance to National Challenge Cup final
Our Staff Reporter
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   SA Gardens and Wapda booked berths in the final of the National Challenge Cup 2023-24 that will be played today (Sunday) at 8:30 pm at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. In the first semifinal, SA Gardens overcame HEC in a tense penalty shootout, securing a 3-2 victory. Despite two additional 15-minute periods after regulation time, the match remained deadlocked. SA Gardens’ goalkeeper, Salman Kaka, emerged as a hero with a crucial save during the penalty shootout, propelling his team into the final.Salman Kaka praised their strong opponent but reiterated his team’s commitment to delivering their utmost effort in the final. In the second semifinal, Wapda secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Pakistan Army. The first half saw no goals but in the second half, Ahmed Fafeem seized an opportunity with a stunning free kick, breaking the deadlock in the 58th minute. Shayek Dost further solidified WAPDA’s lead with a goal in the 90th minute, guiding his team to the final. Ahmed Faheem, reflecting on his performance, expressed gratitude to his teammates for entrusting him with the critical free-kick opportunity. He pledged to maintain the same level of dedication and spirit in the final clash against SA Garden.The match for third and fourth place will take place between Pakistan Army and HEC on May 12 at 4:30 pm at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Train crash in Argentine capital sends nearly 60 to hospitals

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024