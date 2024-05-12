Sunday, May 12, 2024
Sacrificial animals begin arriving at Karachi cattle market

KARACHI   -   The central cattle market in Karachi has been established, with trucks loaded with sacrificial animals started arriving at Northern Bypass in Taisar Town. According to the details, the contracts for the Temporary Cattle Market 2024, situated on a 1000-acre land at Karachi’s Northern Bypass, have been officially issued, along with the associated administrative duties.

The administrator in his statement disclosed that the trucks of sacrificial animals have started reaching the cattle market, with four VVIP, VIP, and General Blocks established.

“The cattle market has a total capacity of 400,000 to 500,000 sacrificial animals,” the administrator said. The cattle market administrator said that the process of paving the blocks to keep the animals in the cattle market has been started, while the ground has also been paved in several blocks of the market.

Considering the previous year’s rains and floods, the administrator ensured to enhance a better drainage system in the cattle market to avoid disturbance to the general public.

