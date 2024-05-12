SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

LARKANA - The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is working with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to address the issues faced by transgender individuals in obtaining their computerized identity cards.

Muhammad Aslam Shaikh, Member Judicial-II of the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), visited District Larkana recently and met with NADRA officials. Representatives of transgender communities also attended the meeting, according to SHRC press release issued on Saturday.

During the meeting, petitioner Simran from the transgender community, along with Ms. Pirah Mangnejo, expressed concerns about the difficulties faced by transgender individuals in obtaining their CNICs from NADRA. She requested NADRA Larkana office to address the issue urgently.

Ms. Pirah emphasized that NADRA office insists on transgender individuals providing birth certificates, obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their parents, and bringing their parents, which is challenging for the transgender community.

Simran Khan highlighted that the prescribed job quota for the transgender community is not being implemented. as they lack recognition and have not been issued CNICs.

Muhammad Aslam Shaikh instructed ASI Muhammad Ilyas to protect transgender community members as per the law. He also instructed the Assistant Directors of the Social Welfare Department to assist transgender members with financial assistance programs.

During the hearing, Kaleemullah Kandhro, Assistant Director of NADRA clarified that NADRA has not refused to issue CNICs to the transgender community.

He explained that there is no requirement for a form B, and if a birth certificate is not available, the Guru (leader) of the transgender community can come for verification and biometric data.

The Social Welfare Department registers the transgender community and issues certificates, based on which NADRA processes the applications. The case was adjourned till June 6 for further hearing at the SHRC Regional Office in Larkana.