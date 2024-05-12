Sunday, May 12, 2024
South Punjab to have special economic zones, says Gillani

Web Desk
11:03 AM | May 12, 2024
National

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani has stated that special economic zones will be established in South Punjab.

Addressing the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday, the former prime minister said that the government was committed to promoting education.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had done a lot of work for education and infrastructure.

Gilani emphasised that his party believed in serving the people, adding that the welfare and development of underprivileged areas were their top priority.

He also assured that they would ensure the timely completion of development projects.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1715497357.jpg

