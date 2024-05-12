Steps are being taken to ensure justice at police station level, says DIG Operations

LAHORE - DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said the purpose of open courts is to provide citizens easy access to the high officials to redress their grievances. He said that usually police officers remain busy in administrative affairs including field visits and inspections. Therefore, on the directions of Punjab Police Inspector General, the open courts are being held on a regular basis. He directed the police officers to ensure their presence to solve the problems of the complainants at these open courts.

He said that 90 percent of complaints of the citizens were related to the cases regarding property disputes and business affairs. The DIG Operations held open court at his office on Saturday and listened to the problems of the complainants. He issued orders to the police officers concerned on the spot to address the genuine grievances of the citizens. He told the complainants that important measures are being taken to ensure justice at police station level. DIG Operations Faisal also said that he had been listening to the problems of the complainants at his office on daily basis following the open door policy and all SPs are also holding open court on regular basis.

DIG Faisal said that improvement had been seen in the provision of justice at police stations due to the administrative reforms introduced in the functioning of Lahore Police. He said it was the prime responsibility of police officers and officials to listen to the problems of every complainant and take immediate actions on merit in accordance with the law. He directed all the police officers and officials of Lahore Police including SHOs to behave politely with complainants otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them. ‘299 raids conducted on hideouts of drug-dealers’

Under the Punjab Police ‘Drug Free Punjab’ campaign, raids were conducted on 299 hideouts of drugdealers hours across the province including in Lahore during the last 24 hours. A police spokesperson said on Saturday that 117 cases were registered and 120 suspected drugtraffickers were arrested. The police recovered 38-kg charas, 2-kg heroin, half a kilogram of opium, 1,434 litres of liquor from the accused.

According to the spokesman, 21,445 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug-dealers during the last two-and-a-half months, 9,986 cases were registered and 10,505 accused were arrested. The police recovered 6,647-kg charas, 34.5-kg Ice, 118-kg heroin, more than 221-kg opium and 13,0651 litres of liquor from the accused. IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs to supervise the anti-narcotics operations themselves.