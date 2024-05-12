Suspected drug peddler killed in police encounter

HYDERABAD - The Pinyari police shot dead a suspect drug peddler during a raid near Mehran ground in its limits. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the police received a tip-off about the presence of Rafique Maachi alias Karo and his associates after which a raid was conducted. He claimed that the suspects assaulted the police with gunshots in a bid to escape but Karo received a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and died. According to him, the slain suspect’s accomplices escaped from the spot but the police were trying to catch them as well. The suspect’s body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem. The spokesman alleged that Karo was involved in selling drugs.

DIG issues report of ongoing operations against robbers, criminals, drug dealers

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Larkana Range Nisar Aftab on Saturday released his report on ongoing operations against robbers, criminals and drug dealers in all five districts of the division. In this regard, the DIG in his report said that the Larkana Range Police killed 19 dociots in 417 police encounters during the last 6 months and While (110) accused were arrested in injured condition. During the same period, a total of (10,788) suspects including proclamined offenders, absconders, wanted suspects and drug dealers have been arrested. Ice 4 kg, heroin more than 03 kg, hashish 575 Kg, opium 01 Kg, large quantity of gutka and alcohol were also recovered from them.