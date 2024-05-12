Symbolic Victories

We are once again, in just a span of a few months, witnessing how ineffective and powerless the world body is and how flawed the United Nations Security Council’s veto structure is. If the UNSC can settle all matters in the most unjust ways and the UN General Assembly is there to only waste extensive time and resources on mere talk that leads nowhere, the UN needs a major overhaul. For now, we are not anywhere close to seeing an end of the UN like its predecessor, the League of Nations, but every day brings the countries closer to the realisation that they are part of a futile multilateralism.

UN calls on the UNSC to admit Palestine as a full member. This means that on the ground, Israel will do everything to erase any mark of Palestinian land but the state of Palestine will exist in theory. In one way, this marks the moral victory of the Palestinian cause. Different countries started urging the UN to recognise Palestine as a separate state after Israel’s invasion of Gaza in October 2023. It’s a pity that the UN took this long to actually and substantially raise this pledge before the Security Council. A pity that Israel has invaded Rafah, the last place where Palestinians have been taking refuge, and we have a body of five countries that can still say no Palestinian recognition and admission to the UN.

Seeing the UN’s limitations and stepping up to build pressure and precedence, Spain is set to recognise Palestine on 21 May. Ireland, Slovenia, and Malta also plan to do so. The UN’s successful vote was also pushed by these countries’ lead. While it is certainly a symbolic victory, it is probably going to stay just that because there are no signs of forcefully stopping Israel from its war of extermination in Rafah. However, if it happens, the Palestinian cause will survive and possibilities of land claim will re-emerge. Till then, the most likely scenario is that the US will veto the recognition of Palestine. And we are back to square one; the UN needs major restricting where the fate of the oppressed is not in the hands of the oppressor.