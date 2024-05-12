Thalassemia centre inaugurated at DHQ Hospital

Attock - Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing the treatment of thalassemia children during a seminar held on World Thalassemia Day at DHQ Hospital. He underscored the significance of providing comprehensive medical facilities to children suffering from thalassemia, noting the establishment of a dedicated thalassemia center at the hospital. The Deputy Commissioner, speaking as the chief guest at the event organized by President League of Human Welfare Professor Maqsood Elahi, highlighted the effectiveness of the Thalassemia Center, covering an area of one kanal and costing Rs 4 million. With 25 available beds and a team of eight to ten doctors on duty, the center caters to over 250 children affected by thalassemia, fulfilling the government’s duty to care for them. In addition to promising the provision of the latest lab equipment for the center, DC Attock assured continued support for the facility. Dr. Maqsood Elahi, in his welcome address, lauded the efforts of DC Attock in establishing the center and briefed participants on the services it offers. Parents of thalassemia patients also expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided to their children during the seminar.

Meanwhile, at Comsats University Attock, an awareness seminar on the ban on plastic bags was conducted, with Assistant Director of Environment Protection Agency Attock, Shazeera Maryam, addressing the participants. The event aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of plastic bags and promote eco-friendly alternatives.