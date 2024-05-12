Three injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD - Three people were injured, with one in critical condition, in a collision between two vehicles in Islamabad on Saturday. According to a private news channel, rescue sources stated that the accident occurred when a speeding water-tanker collided with a car, resulting in three injuries. Police and rescue teams promptly reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The incident is believed to have been caused by the brake failure of the water-tanker. Further investigation is currently in progress.