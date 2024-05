Train crash in Argentine capital sends nearly 60 to hospitals

BUENOS AIRES - A passenger train crashed into a maintenance train in Buenos Aires on Friday, sending nearly 60 people to hospitals in the Argentine capital, including two in serious condition with head injuries, officials said. The accident took place around 10:30 am (1330 GMT) in the suburb of Palermo, when the seven-car passenger train collided with a maintenance train on the tracks of a railway bridge.

“The locomotive and first passenger car derailed,” the state-owned Trenes Argentinos (TA) railway company said in a statement. Emergency authorities reported 30 people taken to hospitals after the crash, but city health officials updated that figure to 57 at the end of the day. Two seriously injured victims suffered head trauma and were airlifted to hospitals by helicopter, emergency service official Alberto Crescenti said. The majority of the other victims had been discharged by Friday evening, he added. News photographs showed a train carriage ripped open at one end and tilted against the metal railings of the railway bridge.