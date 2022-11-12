Share:

ATTOCk - The 553rd birthday celebrations of Baba Gurunanak concluded here at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hasanabdal on Friday. Security, accommodation, medical, transport and other facilities were provided to the Sikh pilgrims. A large number of Sikhs including more than 2,000 Indians participated. The pilgrims performed different rituals including recitation of their holy book Guru Grunt. The pilgrims had holy bath and also visited Baba Wali Qandahari sitting place on hill top .on the occasion, Attock police had made elaborate security arrangements. DPo Attock Fazl-i-Hamid told this journalist that more than 900 cops were deployed to provide foolproof security to the Sikh pilgrims. While giving details, the DPO said that the cops deputed for security included four DSPs, 17 Inspectors, 103 upper subordinates, 94 Head Constables, 667 constables, 36 lady constables and 26 elite force sections. He said sweeping of the route had been done by special branch while snipers were deployed on roof tops. He said security camera and walk through gates were also installed. On the other hand, ETPB has ensured all facilities which include boarding, meal, medical and other facilities. It is due to Pakistan’s efforts that Sikhs are able to visit their sacred places. Sikhs have many of their religious sites in Pakistan which are well-maintained. On the occasion, Sikh pilgrims Diljeet Singh, Munjeet Singh and Jugjeet Singh who had come from India expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made for them. They said, “we enjoyed full religious freedom, hospitality and love. People of Hasanabdal are loving and caring.” Harjeet Singh from Amritsar said that this was his first visit and was fully satisfied. He said more Sikhs be allowed to visit Pakistan. Satveer Singh also expressed his satisfaction. Darshan Singh said Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee must bring improvement in its dealing with the Sikh pilgrims. He said pilgrims have problems in looking for their allotted rooms. Harjindar Singh from Chandigarh said we faced problems while coming from Hasanabdal Railway Station to Gurdwara. Chun Singh, another Indian pilgrim, said the administration of the Gurdwara does allow them to purchase food of their choice from any hotel outside the Gurdwara which needs attention of the authorities. Sikh pilgrims left by special trains for Nankana Sahib.