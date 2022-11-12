Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will con­duct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), on Sunday (Nov 13), in 25 centers set up in eight cities of the province. More than 83,000 candidates will appear in the test.

The question papers and other sensitive examina­tion materials were dispatched to various cities on Friday under tight security arrangements. The ex­amination papers were kept in sealed steel trunks. The material will be secured in the treasury offices of various districts till the morning of Nov 13.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore sent off the examination staff. He prayed for the safety of the candidates and staff and the irritant-free conduct of the test. In Lahore, around 28,000 candidates, Multan 18,000, Gujranwala 7,000, Ba­hawalpur 6,500, Faisalabad 12,000, Sahiwal 4,000, and in Sialkot and DG Khan more than 3500 each will take the test. UHS has appointed around 6,000 supervisory and invigilation staff and senior fac­ulty members of the university have been deputed as head couriers for conducting the test.

Vice-chancellors, principals, and senior faculty members of government medical institutions in relevant cities will monitor the examination while officers of the Specialized Health Care and Medical Education department, commissioners, and deputy commissioners will supervise the arrangements. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons at the examination centers. The MDCAT exam will begin at 11:00 am. Examination centres will be opened for the candidates at 9:00 am and sealed at 10:00 am after which no one will be allowed to enter.

The duration of the exam will be three and a half hours and it will conclude at 2.30 pm. The mini­mum qualifying marks for admission to MBBS are 55pc (110/200) and for BDS, 45pc (90/200). The question paper will have 200 multiple choice ques­tions including Biology 68, Chemistry 54, Physics 54, English 18, and Logical Reasoning 6 questions which will be selected from the curriculum notified by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

In this regard, UHS VC said that the Chief Sec­retary Punjab had directed all concerned depart­ments to make immaculate arrangements for smooth and flawless conduct of the admission test.