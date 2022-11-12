Share:

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint a new Army Chief on merit.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Army Chief’s appointment will be made on a professional basis and following the procedure as prescribed in the Constitution.

Ahsan Iqbal said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is doing politics on a selection of a new army chief and trying to make the process controversial.

He said in the history of Pakistan, there is not a single example of any politician who tried to drag security institutions into politics.

The minister said the government is focusing on relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas but Imran Khan is playing politics on non-issues.