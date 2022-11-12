Share:

PESHAWAR - University of Peshawar (UoP), and All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and China Study Centre jointly organized a seminar on ‘The Significance of 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China (CPC) and re-election of President Xi Jinping’ on Friday here at the China Study Centre at University of Peshawar. Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of China Study Centre, University of Peshawar welcomed all the distinguished speakers, guests, academicians, scholars, and students to the seminar. Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, in his keynote speech, shed light on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the re-election of President Xi Jinping. He further said that Chinese modernization is based on pursuing high-quality development, developing economic prosperity, promoting harmony between humanity and nature, building a human community with a shared future, and creating a new form of human advancement. He also congratulated Hira Ali, a Lecturer in Department of Arts and Design, University of Peshawar for securing the silver award for Pakistan in the Orient Star Design Award, China. Ali Nawaz Gilani, secretary-general of Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his speech, highlighted the Pakistan-China relations from a historical perspective. He said that China’s Political system is unique in the world. He said that China-Pakistan relations are based on mutual trust, and the relationship will build more through people-to-people contact. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is growing fast and the economy of China is growing at a rapid pace, he said. At the end of the seminar, University of Peshawar pro vice-chancellor presented Souvenir to Hira Ali for her outstanding performance in the Orient Star Design Award competition, in China and also distributed Chinese Language Certificates among the students who completed their Preparatory Chinese Language Course (HSK I) at the China Study Centre .