SARGODHA - People on Friday demanded the authority concerned to take action against beggars in the city.
The beggars had also captured roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other public places besides creating problems and hurdles for commuters. Talking to media, people said an increasing trend of beggars could also become a security threat. Beggars of all ages, including women and children, moved freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars and bus terminals.
People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing day by day.
Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.
TWO FARMERS BOOKED
Police booked two farmers accused of burning residue of crops and causing smog in Sargodha on Friday.
According to Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, the inspection teams visited various areas including Tarti Pur, Mochiwal, Dhareema Road and found two farmers —Muhammad Yaseen and Muhammad Abbas were burning the crops residues.
The team got registered cases against them at concerned police stations.
PR RESTORES HAZARA TRAIN
Pakistan Railways restored the suspended Hazara train for public on Friday. According to a spokesperson, the government had suspended several trains due to recent floods across the country. Pakistan Railways is striving to restore all suspended trains for provision of low-cost travel as early as possible. Hazara train would start its journey from Sargodha and reach Karachi via Havelian.
Pakistan Railway has also increased the seat quota for Sargodha and Malikwal while other suspended trains would be restored soon, the spokesperson added.