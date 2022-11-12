Share:

SARGODHA - People on Friday demanded the authority concerned to take action against beggars in the city.

The beggars had also cap­tured roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other pub­lic places besides creating problems and hurdles for commuters. Talking to me­dia, people said an increasing trend of beggars could also become a security threat. Beggars of all ages, including women and children, moved freely to get money from people at different places, in­cluding markets, bazaars and bus terminals.

People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bu­reau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing day by day.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the de­partment took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.

TWO FARMERS BOOKED

Police booked two farmers accused of burning residue of crops and causing smog in Sargodha on Friday.

According to Director Ag­riculture Shahid Hussain, the inspection teams visited various areas including Tarti Pur, Mochiwal, Dhareema Road and found two farm­ers —Muhammad Yaseen and Muhammad Abbas were burning the crops residues.

The team got registered cases against them at con­cerned police stations.

PR RESTORES HAZARA TRAIN

Pakistan Railways re­stored the suspended Hazara train for public on Friday. According to a spokesperson, the govern­ment had suspended sev­eral trains due to recent floods across the country. Pakistan Railways is striv­ing to restore all suspend­ed trains for provision of low-cost travel as early as possible. Hazara train would start its journey from Sargodha and reach Karachi via Havelian.

Pakistan Railway has also increased the seat quota for Sargodha and Malikwal while other suspended trains would be restored soon, the spokesperson added.