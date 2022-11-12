Share:

LAHORE-After winning the three-match ODI series 3-0, Pakistan will eye for another clean sweep over Ireland when both sides meet today (Saturday) at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium for the first of the three T20Is.

The second and third T20I will be played on November 14 and 16. Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan and Laura Delany-led Ireland are eager to showcase their talent, skill and temperament in the shortest format of the game. All three matches will start at 10:00 with the toss taking place at 09:30. The PCB will continue to live-stream the series on its YouTube channel. Entrance for the matches is free for spectators with four enclosures – Imran Khan, Rajas’, Fazal Mahmood and Saeed Anwar – open to the public.

Both teams have so far played 15 T20Is against each other, with the hosts winning 13 while the tourists overcoming the former in two games. The last time these two sides faced off in a T20I was in the tri-nation tournament held in Ireland in July this year where Australia were the third team.

Pakistan and Ireland were involved in two matches in the tri-series with Pakistan winning the first one by 13 runs on DLS while the second match was abandoned due to rain. Today’s match will be the first T20I between the two sides in Pakistan.

In the current ICC Women’s T2oI Rankings, Pakistan are placed at sixth, four places ahead of Ireland. In the T20I rankings, Nida Dar – who was named ICC Player of the Month for October for her all-round performance – occupies the sixth spot in the all-rounders’ rankings and 16th in the bowlers’ rankings.

Meanwhile, Tuba Hassan has been replaced by leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who picked up her maiden five-wicket haul in the third ODI and was named player of the match. Sadia Iqbal is also ruled out of the T20I series after injuring her right hand during the practice session. She is replaced by off-spinner Umm-e-Hani.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We are looking forward to an exciting series with Ireland. The T20 World Cup is around the corner; the series will help us to formalise our squad. Sidra Amin has worked really hard on her fitness and performed exceptionally. I am hoping she continues to perform the same way and helps the team win in the future.

“We have this series to try out our combination for the World Cup so have included Javeria Khan to utilise her in the T20I format and I hope she performs and helps the team to achieve victories,” she added.

Ireland captain Laura Delany said: “We are looking forward to a fresh start and very much looking forward to today’s game. The series provides a brilliant opportunity for us to play more T20Is. We are focused on trying to execute our plans well on the field. The players besides cricket are having a great time over here in Pakistan, the arrangements made for the team here are great and we are thankful to the PCB.”

PAKISTAN T20I SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin & Umm-e-Hani.

IRELAND T20I SQUAD: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh & Sophie MacMahon.