LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, on Friday presided a high level meeting in his office and reviewed over all law and order and crime control situation.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Security Mehboob Ra­sheed, DIG Investigation Athar Is­mael, CTO Lahore Dr Asad Ejaz, SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, SsP of Investigation and Operations wings and concerned police officers at­tended the meeting.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also reviewed the overall per­formance of SPs of both wings and directed all the concerned senior police officers to improve their per­formance for prevention and detec­tion of Crime. “Crime prevention is impossible with out the arrest of habitual and proclaimed offendes, so police officers should focus on arrest­ing Targeted, Proclaimed Offenders as well as Court Absconders, involved in serious crimes, especially TOs of A-category,” CCPO Lahore urged.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further said SPs should adopt practical po­licing, moving out in field and re­dress the grievances of citizens by sitting with SHOs and investigation officers in police stations. The CCPO Lahore directed divisional SsP to strengthen the intelligence network against the drug dealers, land grab­bers and organized criminals to pre­vent them from any illegal activity.

Ghulam Mahmood t said, SsP, SD­POs should sit with the investigat­ing officers in Police stations and complete the challans of cases so that the victims could get justice at the earliest. The CCPO Lahore directed them to strengthen their command for better supervision and to provide maximum relief to society further increasing the rate of challaning and recovery.

He said that in order to curb in­cidents of thefts, robberies, senior officers must adopt a joint line of action with coordination of all oper­ational units and technical support of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s modern information system.

“Ensure prompt registration of cas­es on authenticated calls of Helpline 15 and applications received at the front desk,” Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reiterated. “Indiscriminate action in preview of National Action Plan against the violations of The Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establish­ments Ordinance, Tenant Registra­tion Act, Aerial Firing and Arms Acts, One Wheeling and Kite Flying Acts should be boost up,” he stressed. CCPO Lahore continued and directed the police officers to hold anti peace elements and criminals accountable through search and sweep opera­tions on daily basis