Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared six development projects worth Rs139 billion without the appraisal of the Economic and Technical sections of the Planning Commission.

All the projects were placed before the CDWP in violation of guidelines of the Planning Commission envisaged in manual for development projects which says that no project can be placed in CDWP before two weeks of its arrival in the Planning Commission, official source The Nation.

Amidst the ongoing pen-down strike from the Economist Group/Technical group the CDWP approved six projects worth Rs 139b. Hundreds of officers of economist and technical cadres of Planning Commission of Pakistan are protesting against ‘discriminatory’ policy of government for grant of 150pc Executive Allowance. It is worth mentioning here that this the second CDWP meeting held this week without the participation of the Economist and Technical groups.

Several violations have been made while conducting the CDWP meeting without the participation of economic and technical cadres and evaluation of the projects PC-I, said the source.

All the projects approved by the CDWP arrived on November 8, 2022 and was placed before the forum within three days, which is the violation of the Planning Commission guidelines, said the source. No economic or technical appraisal or evaluation of the projects have been done by the concerned sections. Similarly none of the Technical/Economist group representatives participated in the pre-CDWP meeting held for these projects, the source commented.

Around 10 permanent members of the CDWP including Economist, Technical and operation sections were absent from the meeting and without their participation the forum is legally not capable of approving development projects, the source said.

The notice for the CDWP meeting was issued by a section officer instead of PIA section of the Planning Commission, which is illegal, the source claimed.

The projects were approved by CDWP without the technical or economic appraisal of the concerned section of the Planning Commission and the legality of the process is questionable, the source maintained.

The CDWP that met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has approved an important project of T&C only on the basis of just one page brief provided by sponsors (the concerned ministry), said the source.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued here stated that the forum has cleared Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) in Balochistan - OFWM Component with the cost of Rs 3828.21 million, Sindh Flood Emergency Reconstruction Project at the cost of Rs 48000m, Reconstruction Rehabilitation of Irrigation, Drainage System and Flood Protection works in KP at the cost of Rs 15,000m, Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) at cost of Rs 24,000m while recommended Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur to ENCEC.

The forum recommended a project of Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur 318 – 404KM (NBC/SBC) and 32 x damaged Bridges under ADB Flood Emergency Loan at the cost of Rs 36,211,592,749m to ECNEC.

The restoration of disrupted communication infrastructure is critically important for accessibility to the worst hit areas, therefore, the Asian Development Bank has graciously offered to finance the urgently required reconstruction of damaged bridges and Moro – Ranipur section of N-5 through an Emergency Loan of US$ 150m.

The CWDP also approved Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) sponsored by ADB and Planning and Development Department (P&D) Board, Government of Punjab at the cost of Rs 24,0000m.

The minister directed the concerned stakeholders to establish Vocational Training Institutes (VTIs) in every under developed area. He observed that VTIs are the most productive element and also establish independent board for 20 Centers of Excellence.

The forum also recommended Reconstruction, Rehabilitation of Irrigation, Drainage System and Flood Protection works in KP at the cost of Rs 15,000m to ECNEC. The forum also recommended Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Flood Affected Irrigation Infrastructure at Balochistan to the ECNEC at the cost of Rs 12,500 million of which 88% will be provided by ADB as a soft loan while the remaining 12% by the Government of Balochistan.

The forum has approved Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) - OFWM Component with the cost of Rs 3828.21m. The overarching objective of the project is to revive rural agro-based economy of the flood affected population in the province through restoration of flood affected On Farm Water Management (OFWM) infrastructure.