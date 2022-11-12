Share:

It may or may not surprise you, but most young children today spend way more time in front of some sort of screen, whether it’s a computer, smartphone, or TV, than they spend playing outside, which raised a really important question- should parents limit screen time for kids? In my opinion, they definitely should.

It’s the 21st century, and our smartphones and devices play major roles in our everyday lives but do we really need it 24/7, do young kids, who should be out in the sunshine being active, need that much time on their electronics? Teens these days are slowly withdrawing from various outdoor sports, hobbies and social interactions due to the amount of time they devote to social media and gaming. The American Academy of Pediatrics claims that children spend an average of 7 hours a day on what we call screen time, which includes TVs, computers, phones, and other electronic devices.

Before iPhones were released, we could still see children running around the park freely and participating in numerous activities like hiking, cycling, camping etc. whilst nowadays kids get too caught up in the false reality they portray on the internet media that they barely live their lives anymore. They need to learn that not everything is about what you post online.

ZULQARNAIN SAMO,

Karachi.