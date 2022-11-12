Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Friday administered the oath of offices to three judges of the three high courts as the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Chief Justice administered the oath to Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Judge of Sindh High Court, and Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge of Lahore High Court, Lahore at a ceremony held in the Supreme Court building Islamabad. The judges of the Supreme Court, Additional Attorney General for Pakistan, Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, Federal Judicial Academy, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, the advocates, and officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion. After the oath-taking, the total number of judges in the apex court has increased to 15 while two seats still remain vacant. Meanwhile, the new chief Justice of Islamabad High court Justice Aamer Farooq took the oath of his office as the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC). President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.