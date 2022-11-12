LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Friday chaired a meeting at his office to review the upgradation of the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC). The CM directed to hire services of expert doctors from abroad along with the establishment of a department for the treatment of children suffering from congenital heart disease. Complicated operations for children suffering from heart diseases will also be performed so that they may not have to go to India for treatment, he said. He also approved a transport facility adding that a hostel and residences should also be built for doctors. Similarly, the latest cardiology and urology departments would also be established in Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, respectively. Similarly, more dialysis machines would also be given to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, he added.
The CM further directed the development of the best waiting area for the attendees and said that more and more trees should be planted on the hospital premises. It’s sanguine that a majestic mosque has been built with the support of philanthropists, he stated.
Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS Asadullah Khan, secretary specialized healthcare & medical education, secretary finance, secretary (coord) CMO, CE and MS Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology attended the meeting.