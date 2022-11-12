Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Friday chaired a meet­ing at his office to review the upgradation of the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC). The CM directed to hire services of expert doctors from abroad along with the establishment of a department for the treat­ment of children suffering from congenital heart disease. Com­plicated operations for children suffering from heart diseases will also be performed so that they may not have to go to In­dia for treatment, he said. He also approved a transport fa­cility adding that a hostel and residences should also be built for doctors. Similarly, the latest cardiology and urology depart­ments would also be established in Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospi­tal, respectively. Similarly, more dialysis machines would also be given to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, he added.

The CM further directed the development of the best wait­ing area for the attendees and said that more and more trees should be planted on the hospi­tal premises. It’s sanguine that a majestic mosque has been built with the support of phi­lanthropists, he stated.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS Asadullah Khan, secretary specialized health­care & medical education, secretary finance, secretary (coord) CMO, CE and MS Wa­zirabad Institute of Cardiology attended the meeting.