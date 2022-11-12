LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi presided over a high-level meeting at his office in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and Advisor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema were also present.
Law and order situation came under a detailed review during the meeting and CCPO Lahore gave a briefing to the participants.
CM Parvez Elahi ordered prompt measures in order to control crime rate in Lahore at all costs and sought a report in this regard within two weeks. CM vowed to control the crime rate in Lahore under any circumstance adding that “hard policing” will be carried out to eliminate crime across the province.
The chief minister remarked that dutiful and diligent officers are always remembered in good words. It was decided during the meeting to extend the forensic lab and its scope.
CM directed to establish forensic labs in Multan and Rawalpindi adding that the DFID officials have given their assurance for extending the forensic lab and for its betterment. It was decided during the meeting to re-determine the functions of the Dolphin Police. CM sought a report about the Dolphin Police within two weeks and directed to revamp the Dolphin Police and to make it an effective and efficient force. It was decided during the meeting to set up eight new police stations in Lahore and the Chief Minister accorded approval in this regard.
The CM directed to fulfil the shortage of police personnel in the police stations of Punjab including Lahore subsequently. CM apprised that he will provide assistance and backing to the police for the eradication of crime in the province.
Parvez Elahi expressed the resolve to cater the needs of the police force in order to provide a peaceful environment to the people adding that a significant decrease in the crime rate occurred in the past due to efficient performance and commendable deliverance of duties by the patrolling police.
He denounced that the crime rate increased owing to inactivating the patrolling police during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure and it enhanced unrest.
CM acknowledged that traffic wardens and the patrolling police displayed an exemplary performance but unfortunately they were being subjected to political prejudice. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, Caretaker IGP Kanwar Shahrukh, CCPO Lahore and all the Lahore police officers attended the meeting.