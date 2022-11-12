Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi presided over a high-level meeting at his of­fice in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and Ad­visor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema were also present.

Law and order situation came under a detailed review during the meeting and CCPO Lahore gave a briefing to the participants.

CM Parvez Elahi ordered prompt measures in order to control crime rate in Lahore at all costs and sought a re­port in this regard within two weeks. CM vowed to control the crime rate in Lahore un­der any circumstance adding that “hard policing” will be carried out to eliminate crime across the province.

The chief minister re­marked that dutiful and dili­gent officers are always re­membered in good words. It was decided during the meet­ing to extend the forensic lab and its scope.

CM directed to establish forensic labs in Multan and Rawalpindi adding that the DFID officials have given their assurance for extending the forensic lab and for its better­ment. It was decided during the meeting to re-determine the functions of the Dolphin Police. CM sought a report about the Dolphin Police with­in two weeks and directed to revamp the Dolphin Police and to make it an effective and effi­cient force. It was decided dur­ing the meeting to set up eight new police stations in Lahore and the Chief Minister accord­ed approval in this regard.

The CM directed to fulfil the shortage of police personnel in the police stations of Punjab including Lahore subsequent­ly. CM apprised that he will provide assistance and back­ing to the police for the eradi­cation of crime in the province.

Parvez Elahi expressed the resolve to cater the needs of the police force in order to provide a peaceful environ­ment to the people adding that a significant decrease in the crime rate occurred in the past due to efficient per­formance and commendable deliverance of duties by the patrolling police.

He denounced that the crime rate increased owing to inactivating the patrolling po­lice during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure and it enhanced unrest.

CM acknowledged that traf­fic wardens and the patrolling police displayed an exemplary performance but unfortunate­ly they were being subjected to political prejudice. Princi­pal Secretary to CM Muham­mad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, Caretaker IGP Kanwar Shahrukh, CCPO La­hore and all the Lahore police officers attended the meeting.