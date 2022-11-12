Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday ordered the concerned authorities to ensure the curb of the crime rate in Lahore.

The Punjab CM headed a high-level meeting, accompanied by former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Adviser to Punjab CM on Home Affairs Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other concerned officials. The meeting widely reviewed the law and order situation in Punjab’s provincial capital. In this regard, Lahore CCPO briefed the meeting, while CM Elahi gave the order to control the crime rate and summoned a report within two weeks.

The CM vowed to curb the crimes through ‘hard policing’, while in the meeting it was also decided to construct eight new police stations, the approval of which was given by CM Elahi.

Besides this, the meeting also decided to extend the boundary of the forensic labs, during which the Punjab CM also decided to open new forensic labs in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Commending the role of the patrolling police, CM Elahi said that their role was outstanding in terms of curbing the crime rate in the past. On this occasion, he took a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that in his era of him [Shehbaz Sharif], the crime rate increased. “Though, we will extend all-out support to the police to curb the crime rate”, added the Punjab CM.