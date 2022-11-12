Share:

ISLAMABAD - In continuation with his farewell calls, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Multan and interacted with officers and men of the Multan Garrison, ISPR has said. While interacting with strike formations’ troops, the COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland, according to the ISPR. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commander Southern Command, said the ISPR.