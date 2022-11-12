Share:

ISLAMABAD-Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Friday inaugurated $95 million Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project for Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) region.

While inaugurating the first-ever AMI Data Center of Pakistan at IESCO head office, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir announced that first round of bidding for 600MW solar power plant will be held by the end of November or early next month.

The project will cost $94.75 million under which 879,564 AMI meters at 11kV feeders, all distribution transformers, and all downstream connections in RWP Circle including all industrial connections will be installed.

“State-of-the-art services will be provided to electricity consumers as per the requirements of 21st century, which will eliminate theft and further improve electricity delivery. Not transferring the burden of electricity theft to consumers and obtaining accurate data is our top priority,” said Khurram Dastgir said.

The minister further said that the energy sector has always been in need of modern technology and with the realization of this fact, Government of Pakistan has started the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project in All DISCOs in collaboration with ADB and IESCO’s AMI is a big project of Pakistan and other companies should also learn from it.

He further said that the federal government is planning to shift the electricity of government buildings to solar. Different solar projects are going on in different parts of Pakistan for getting low-cost electricity; it will be easier for Pakistan to progress through it.

The minister said that he has issued instructions to all DISCOs to shift the meters of commercial, agricultural, bulk consumers as well as high loss feeders and transformers to AMI meters.

Chairman Board of Directors Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja said on this occasion that the completion of this project will further increase the sale of electricity in IESCO and the timely payment of electricity dues will also improve the financial position of IESCO more efficient. He further said that the establishment of an operational center and a modern metering lab is also a part of this project which will further improve the operational efficiency of IESCO.

IESCO Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that this project will provide IESCO accurate information.