Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Saturday while lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs for holding meetings in London over the army chief’s appointment, said that the decision of the country’s key security post is being made in London.

In a televised address to the PTI’s long march participants in Lala Musa and Jhang, the former premier, while lashing out at PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Shehbaz Sharif has been in London for three to four days, adding that there has been a spectacle that PML-N bigwigs are discussing over the army chief appointment. He said, "It is beyond anyone’s imagination in a civilized society that the country’s important decisions are taken abroad and by those who have been looting the state’s wealth for the past 30 years."