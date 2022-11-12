Share:

Peshawar - The district administration on Friday conducted raid on a godown and took 33000 kilogram plastic polythene bags into custody and arrested the owner from the spot. The deputy commissioner directed assistant Commissioner to conduct raid in the area. The DC said that the provincial government has banned use and sale of polythene bags in the province and warned strict action against sellers. Meanwhile, the district administration Dist admin confiscates 33,000 kg polythene bags along with pDas and health department carried out awareness campaign and fumigation spray in various towns. of the city against dengue mosquito.