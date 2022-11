Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Min­ister Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed deep sor­row and grief over the death of mother of Pro­vincial Education Min­ister Murad Raas. In her condolence message on Friday, she said there was no greater bless­ing in the world than a mother and father. The provincial health min­ister prayed that may Allah Almighty raise the status of the deceased in Jannat and give patience to the bereaved family