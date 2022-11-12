FAISALABAD - Three illegal housing schemes were sealed by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) here on Friday.
A FDA spokesperson said a raiding team checked status of various private housing societies in the city and found three colonies illegal. The team sealed offices of Al-Najaf garden Chak No 51-JB, additional locality Chak No 7-JB and Al-Barkat valley Chak No 64-JB Bypass Road. The constructions were also demolished with heavy machinery.
TWO DACOIT GANGS BUSTED
Faisalabad police arrested two dacoit gangs by arresting five members on Friday. According to the police, Khanoana police post, in a raid, arrested three bandits who were identified as Faisal, Shabir and Yasin. The police recovered three pistols, cash, cell phones and three motorcycles from their possession. Meanwhile, Razaabad police arrested Imran and Shahbaz besides recovering a motorcycle and two pistols from their custody.
GOVT TAKING EFFECTIVE MEASURES TO CONTROL SMOG
The Punjab government is taking all out preventive measures to save people from hazardous effects of smog. The citizens should also adopt preventive measures for their own safety, said Asia Faqeer Hussain, Medical Social Welfare Officer, while distributing masks and pamphlets among patients and attendants at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology here on Friday. She said: “Smog is a mixture of smoke and fog which affects eyes, lungs, throat and nose hence we should wear masks and adopt other preventive measures.” General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq, Manager Asima Muzammal and others were also present.
RS14,500 FINE IMPOSED OVER PROFITEERS
District Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs14,500 on profiteers here on Friday. The team conducted 35 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of government price lists. He warned shopkeepers to sell edible items according to the price lists which should be displayed at prominent places in shops.
FOREST DEPT ACHIEVES 84PC TREE PLANTATION TARGET
The divisional Forest Department has achieved 84 percent of tree plantation target by planting 1,182,502 saplings during the current tree plantation drive across the division. Divisional Forest Officer Dr Wajihuddin said here on Friday that the department had set a target of planting 1,408,000 samplings in two districts, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad, of which 1,182,502 saplings have been planted.