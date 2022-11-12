Share:

FAISALABAD - Three illegal housing schemes were sealed by the Faisalabad Develop­ment Authority (FDA) here on Friday.

A FDA spokesperson said a raiding team checked status of various private housing societies in the city and found three colonies illegal. The team sealed offices of Al-Najaf garden Chak No 51-JB, additional locality Chak No 7-JB and Al-Barkat valley Chak No 64-JB Bypass Road. The constructions were also de­molished with heavy machinery.

TWO DACOIT GANGS BUSTED

Faisalabad police arrested two dacoit gangs by arresting five members on Friday. According to the police, Kh­anoana police post, in a raid, arrested three bandits who were identified as Faisal, Shabir and Yasin. The police re­covered three pistols, cash, cell phones and three motorcycles from their pos­session. Meanwhile, Razaabad police arrested Imran and Shahbaz besides recovering a motorcycle and two pis­tols from their custody.

GOVT TAKING EFFECTIVE MEASURES TO CONTROL SMOG

The Punjab government is taking all out preventive measures to save people from hazardous effects of smog. The citizens should also adopt preventive measures for their own safety, said Asia Faqeer Hussain, Medical Social Welfare Officer, while distributing masks and pamphlets among patients and atten­dants at the Faisalabad Institute of Car­diology here on Friday. She said: “Smog is a mixture of smoke and fog which af­fects eyes, lungs, throat and nose hence we should wear masks and adopt other preventive measures.” General Secre­tary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Fa­rooq, Manager Asima Muzammal and others were also present.

RS14,500 FINE IMPOSED OVER PROFITEERS

District Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs14,500 on profiteers here on Friday. The team conducted 35 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of gov­ernment price lists. He warned shop­keepers to sell edible items according to the price lists which should be dis­played at prominent places in shops.

FOREST DEPT ACHIEVES 84PC TREE PLANTATION TARGET

The divisional Forest Department has achieved 84 percent of tree plantation target by planting 1,182,502 saplings during the current tree plantation drive across the division. Divisional Forest Officer Dr Wajihuddin said here on Friday that the department had set a target of planting 1,408,000 sam­plings in two districts, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad, of which 1,182,502 saplings have been planted.