The government’s visit to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt for this year’s COP27 was centred around the principle of developed states footing the bill for the climate situation their development has contributed.

PM Shehbaz’s own speech and his clear demarcation between funds and debts—with Pakistan needing the former—also falls in line with the principle of climate reparations. The Climate Change Minister echoed similar sentiments and also highlighted that this is no longer a problem for the distant future: the crisis is very much at our doorstep.

Promises have been made in the past by developed states to help developing countries develop climate resilience in all aspects of governance—from a shift to renewable sources of energy to infrastructure that can withstand the changing climate—yet little has been delivered.

One of the reasons for this is perhaps the way these international community huddles are structured. The climate discussion is very much a debate controlled by developed countries and their leaders, and there is little incentive to change the way things are as a result. One aspect that is not being discussed often enough is who deserves to be at the seat of the table.

Developing countries are slowly getting their voices across, but more needs to be done. This needs to be treated as the global emergency it truly is, and the only way that will happen is if those that have the most knowledge about the dangers of climate change come to the fore. This means that independent experts and scientists—not restricted by commercial interests or those of one state—alongside on-ground civil society workers and journalists dealing head on with this crisis must lead the narrative alongside developing states.

We must also listen to the voices of victims. Those affected by the floods for instance can truly speak to the devastation climate change has had on their lives. It is time for a rethink. The dangers of the climate emergency are there for all to see, but only those that are facing the threat directly can get the global community to listen.