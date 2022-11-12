Share:

PESHAWAR - Four policemen of ababeel Force of Kp police, which was raised to battle street crimes in the provincial capital, have been arrested on charges of kidnapping a citizen in peshawar city. The incident took place in hayatabad township where a citizen approached the local police station and stated that he along with his driver was picked up by the ababeel squad personnel and later the personnel reportedly demanded rs5 million for the release. A police official said that as per the complaint lodged with the police, the victims were kept in captivity for several hours, and later the cops snatched rs110400 along with a mobile phone and other valuables from the citizen, identified as Shahidullah and his driver before being allowed to go home. Later, ssp Operations Kashif abbasi told media persons that the four cops namely Imran, shiraz, Mujahid shah, and Jawad had been arrested after a case was filed against them.