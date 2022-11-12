Share:

FAISALABAD - The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has been ranked among top universities of South Asia by the QS Asia Rank­ings 2023.

According to a spokesperson for the university, the GCWUF improved its overall position from 501-550 to 451-500 bracket among all univer­sities in Asia. It has been ranked as the 3rd best women university in Asia and placed at 24th position among all Pakistani universities. The overall position of the universi­ty in South Asia is 110. This is a big achievement for the university, said the spokesperson