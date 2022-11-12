FAISALABAD - The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has been ranked among top universities of South Asia by the QS Asia Rankings 2023.
According to a spokesperson for the university, the GCWUF improved its overall position from 501-550 to 451-500 bracket among all universities in Asia. It has been ranked as the 3rd best women university in Asia and placed at 24th position among all Pakistani universities. The overall position of the university in South Asia is 110. This is a big achievement for the university, said the spokesperson