Governor Sindh Karman Khan Tessori called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Karachi on Friday.

He enquired about the well-being of the former president, said a spokesperson of the Governor s House.

Overall political situation of the country, problems confronted by the province, measures for rehabilitation of flood-affected people and development projects of Karachi were discussed in detail on the meeting.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed best wishes for the governor.