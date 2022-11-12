Share:

KARACHI-Ms Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, has said that the socio-economic development of any country along with its respect and perception in the global community relies solely upon the cognitive and intellectual capabilities of its young workforce.

She said this in her presidential address at Hamdard Naunehal Assembly session yesterday on the topic: “The way of the hermit, not fortune, is mine; Sell not your soul! In a beggar’s rags shine,” held at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah to mark the 9th November, birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal. Prominent financial expert Muhammad Arshad was invited as chief guest.

She said Allama Iqbal wanted to see the youth of his nation as hardworking with high thoughts than the youth of other nations. “Almost all of his poetry, his thoughts, golden sayings, and advice were meant to address the young generation. Both Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said and Allama Iqbal see the future of their nation in children. We should deeply study the lives of our forefathers and make the name of our country known throughout the world by understanding the knowledge and wisdom our elders have left for us,” she concluded.

Muhammad Arshad, the chief guest of the event, said that Allama Iqbal’s poetic philosophy was a doctrine for nation-building and development. “Allah has bestowed every one of us with immense abilities and by exploring and utilizing those abilities, we can realize our dreams into a reality,” he said.

He added that topic was actually advice, given by Allama Iqbal to his son Javed Iqbal.

Young speakers including Leader of the House Nabiha Jamal, Leader of the Opposition Umar Mubeen Mughal, and others said that Allama Iqbal’s idea of Khuddi selfhood requires purposeful action and the strengthening of the self even as it expands the value of human existence by elevating it closer to the divine.

Later, Ms Sadia Rashid and chief guest distributed gift hampers among the children. Meeting was concluded after students of Hamdard Public School presented Dua-i-Said.