MARDAN - Anjuman haqooq-e-Tahaffuze-Kashtkaran provincial president haji Naimat shah roghani urged the government to take legal action against the rapidly expanding illegal housing societies on agricultural lands in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, especially in Mardan in violation of the high Court’s orders. Talking to the media here on Friday, Naimat shah argued that since no one is allowed to develop a housing scheme on fertile land, it is unclear how illegal and unauthorised housing schemes could be established on the agricultural lands in Mardan. he alleged that the owners of these housing societies were doing this with the assistance of corrupt officials of the Revenue Department by changing the status of agriculture and fertile land in the revenue record and showing it as barren land. he demanded strict legal action against corrupt elements in revenue Department and district administration.