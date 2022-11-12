Share:

Rawalpindi - Federal interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Friday underwent multiple medical tests at armed Forces institute of Cardiology (aFiC) by heart specialists, informed sources. a medical board will later examine the reports of the pakistan Muslim league - nawaz leader and interior minister, they said. Rana Sana Ullah has been allocated a Vip room at aFiC where he underwent various tests, sources said. later, Rana Sana Ullah was escorted to federal capital amid tight security. a leader of pMl-n told media that it was a routine checkup of Rana Sana Ullah and he is absolutely fine.