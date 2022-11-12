Share:

Karachi is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime as 57 people were killed while resisting robbery bids and other incidents in the month of October.

According to the CPLC report, 211 cars were snatched or stolen in October, while 49 of the stolen/snatched cars were recovered by the police.

During the outgoing month, around 5000 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 323 were recovered.

Additionally, 2260 people were deprived of their mobile phones, out of which 39 were recovered, the CPLC added.

It added that 57 people were killed in multiple incidents while two kidnapping for ransom incidents were reported during the period.

Karachi has witnessed an “alarming increase” in street crime after the flash floods hit parts of the country especially Sindh province, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam said Friday.

He made these remarks while briefing the media on police response against increasing crime rates in Karachi.

“After the recent floods, Karachi has seen an extraordinary increase in street crimes in the city,” he said, adding that police have intensified action against rising crime.