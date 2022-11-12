Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued pre-admission notices to the Interior Ministry, Inspec­tor General of Police Pun­jab and others for November 14 on a petition seeking di­rections for halting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march. The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by trader’s leader Mu­hammad Naeem Mir. The pe­titioner’s counsel submitted that if PTI was not stopped from the long march then there might be a situation of anarchy in the country