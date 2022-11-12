LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued pre-admission notices to the Interior Ministry, Inspector General of Police Punjab and others for November 14 on a petition seeking directions for halting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march. The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by trader’s leader Muhammad Naeem Mir. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that if PTI was not stopped from the long march then there might be a situation of anarchy in the country
