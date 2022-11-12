Share:

Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (lHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Friday sought reply from pTi chairman imran Khan, General Secretary asad Umer, Federal interior Secretary, Chief Secretary and iG punjab and others for blockage of roads and usurping basic rights of citizens. lHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza waqas Rauf, while taking up multiple petitions filed by many petitioners, requesting to direct the executive authorities to unblock the roads and highways and not to create any hindrance in the movement of public, also issued notices to the respondents. The judge also expressed his resentment over poor performance of high-ups of district government and Rawalpindi police and also sought report from them as what kind of action they had taken against those involved in blocking roads by placing barricades. lHC also summoned iG national Highways and Motorway police in person to explain his position in the chaos that had paralysed normal life due to road blockages. “On the next date of hearing, a joint secretary rank officer should appear before court,” he directed. according to details, Raja Khalid Mehmood, president anjum Tajran Sheikh Muhammad Hafeez, ppp leader Malik Khalid nawaz Bobby and Chaudhry abdul Rehman Tawakli have filed petitions with lHC Rawalpindi Bench through their lawyers Malik Saleh Muhammad advocate, Col (R) inam Ur Rahim advocate and asad abbasi advocate against blockage of roads by pTi leaders and supporters, closure of educational institutions and usurping other basic rights of people. The petitioners made pTi Chairman imran Khan, General Secretary asad Umer, Federal interior Secretary, Chief Secretary punjab, iG punjab, RpO Rawalpindi Region imran ahmer, CpO Syed Shehzad nadim Bukhari, Commissioner Rawalpindi division Saqib Manan and dC Rawalpindi Capt (R) Shohaib as respondents in the petitions. Resuming the hearing in the petitions, lHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza waqas Rauf snubbed the officers of Rawalpindi police and district government asking what they had done so far against those involved in blocking roads and creating miseries for general public. “let submit a report with this court in this regard then i will decide either such kind of officers should continue with service or not,” the judge of top court remarked. He also observed that all the administrative officers have failed in imparting their duties causing immense troubles for public due to road blockages. “allah almighty is the only ruler on the earth,” he said directing the commissioner, deputy commissioner, RpO and CpO to submit their reports in detail with the court as to how many points were blocked. “who will ensure the safeguard of basic rights of public? will somebody land from sky to do so? who is responsible? what are you people doing with state and public? a handful of people are making the state hostage,” said Justice Mirza waqas Rauf. He said that police and bureaucrats are not employed for such purposes rather their duty is to secure and ensure the rights of public. “protest doesn’t mean that some mob appears and closes roads and the administration supports the mobs instead of taking action,” he said. The court also expressed deep resentment over the explanations given by prosecutors and the administration. “what happened in last seven days in the district,” Justice asked the administration and public prosecutors. “are you all living in this world or somewhere else? what will be situation of an ordinary man if we (judges) can’t move freely,” the judge said. He asked the government law officers not to support the illegal acts of administration. “public has been made hostage by mobs. Murree Road was closed by a handful of people but police did nothing,” lHC Justice Mirza waqas Rauf ruled. The court also took notice of late arrival of dC Capt (R) Shohaib ali. “What else do you do in your office if you arrive late in court for hearing of a case against you,” he said. Upon asked by judge, the dC replied they are in contact with protestors to open the roads but they kept blocking roads in groups at various points. On this court remarked, “Your information is not correct. Reality is otherwise and you should submit your performance report.” Court asked the dC if he will provide any guarantee to this court that roads will not be blocked by public next time. The dC nodded. The court asked where is CpO Rawalpindi on which the public prosecutor apprised the judge that the city police chief is sick. “CpO should get well soon or apply for a leave,” the judge said. The court also sought report from CTO Rawalpindi. The court postponed hearing till november 16, 2022.